AdEx (ADX) Price Tops $0.0807

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. AdEx has a market cap of $6.85 million and $791,816.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0807 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Binance and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Huobi, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Binance, Gatecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

