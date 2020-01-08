Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.72.

Acushnet stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 196,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,975. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $309,740.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 157,119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

