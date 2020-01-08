ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Up 9.9%

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s share price traded up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.00, 591,422 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 298,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on ACM Research from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $343.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that ACM Research Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 222.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 122.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $825,000. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.