Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Takes $160,000 Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 622,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 62,302 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 128,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 599.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 66,507 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISCK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Shares of DISCK traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

