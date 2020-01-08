Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $79.56. 66,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $65.46 and a twelve month high of $80.10.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9431 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

