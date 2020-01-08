Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Purchases 911 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,776,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,592 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,189,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,708,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,768,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.72.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.50. The company had a trading volume of 213,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,232. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.23. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

