Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 675 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.17.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.00. 9,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,083. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.22. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $148.79 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.25, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $5,456,351.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,868,918.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,872 shares of company stock valued at $39,664,536. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

