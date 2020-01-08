Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 538.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,438,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,354,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,094 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,784 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,591,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,963,000 after acquiring an additional 156,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.94. 12,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.80. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $116.84 and a one year high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.57.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

