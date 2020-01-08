Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 429,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,025. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

