AC3 (AC3) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $79.00

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One AC3 coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Bibox and Stocks.Exchange. AC3 has a market capitalization of $512,835.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AC3 has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network . The official website for AC3 is ac3.io . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

