Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Trading 11.1% Higher

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40, 4,300,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 2,780,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Johnson Rice cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 43.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXAS. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.