$999.72 Million in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to report $999.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $929.86 million. Albemarle posted sales of $921.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Albemarle to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

ALB traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

