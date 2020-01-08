$753.61 Million in Sales Expected for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) to report sales of $753.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Open Text’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $762.00 million and the lowest is $745.23 million. Open Text reported sales of $735.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Text will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Open Text.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Open Text stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.20. 41,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,738. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.57. Open Text has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 29,702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 327,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,716,000 after buying an additional 326,731 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,967,000 after buying an additional 59,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,556,000 after buying an additional 401,216 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

