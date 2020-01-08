$677.90 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce $677.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $682.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $670.70 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $685.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $701.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $260,744.49. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 48.8% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 213.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 14.8% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,455,000 after acquiring an additional 82,467 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.22. 321,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $93.13 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.