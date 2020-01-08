600 Group (LON:SIXH) Shares Down 1.7%

600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH)’s share price was down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.68 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19), approximately 59,425 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 19,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 million and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.33.

Get 600 Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. 600 Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for 600 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 600 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.