$6.16 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) will announce sales of $6.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.10 billion and the highest is $6.22 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $24.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.09 billion to $24.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.48 billion to $24.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. BidaskClub upgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, Director James L. Muehlbauer bought 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $207,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,383,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 766,843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 561,112 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,756,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,548,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,774,000 after purchasing an additional 509,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNFI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 1,412,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

