58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 58.com’s earnings. 58.com posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 58.com will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 58.com.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.12 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WUBA. ValuEngine downgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.66.

NYSE:WUBA traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.83. 58,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,979. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. 58.com has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WUBA. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in 58.com during the third quarter worth approximately $397,047,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,767,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,487,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,736 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,171,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 758,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 603,045 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

