$5.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will report sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.78 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $5.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $22.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.39 billion to $22.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.30 billion to $24.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.43. 167,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after buying an additional 818,490 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 50.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,705 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $281,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,500 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,129,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $223,009,000 after purchasing an additional 204,395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 333.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,565 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,170 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,684,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.