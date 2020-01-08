4NEW (KWATT) Tops One Day Volume of $799.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. One 4NEW token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN, Cobinhood and Hotbit. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $6,261.00 and $799.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.01402413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00117917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

