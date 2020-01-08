46,097 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 82,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $54.16. 292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,200. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $55.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3131 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.