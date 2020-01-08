$404.67 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce $404.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $399.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.10 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $405.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.20 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on PKOH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $165,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 999,936 shares in the company, valued at $33,087,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $418,690 over the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $38.77.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

