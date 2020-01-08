$4.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will post sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.04 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $19.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.61 billion to $20.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.76 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of MO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.57. 6,469,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,327,764. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83. Altria Group has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 584.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,968,000 after buying an additional 7,411,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 74.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,833,000 after buying an additional 2,010,023 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after buying an additional 1,497,259 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after buying an additional 1,026,362 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

