3DCoin Market Cap Achieves $488,304.00 (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 70.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, 3DCoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $488,304.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin