3DCoin Market Cap Achieves $488,304.00 (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 70.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, 3DCoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $488,304.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Auxilium (AUX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- XDNA (XDNA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Project Coin (PRJ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About 3DCoin
Buying and Selling 3DCoin
3DCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
