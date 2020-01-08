$397.57 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) to announce $397.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.00 million and the highest is $401.80 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $387.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 20.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.52. 91,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,075. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.56 and a 52 week high of $100.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

