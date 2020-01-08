3,830 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,636,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 231,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.69. 14,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,824. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.46 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.