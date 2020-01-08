$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will announce $3.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full-year sales of $10.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $12.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $140.22. 3,206,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $141.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.