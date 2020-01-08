202,522 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 202,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,000. BorgWarner comprises about 8.7% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,246,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $933,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,875 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 21.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 16.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 824,302 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,802,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,632,000 after purchasing an additional 231,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 41.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after purchasing an additional 805,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 699,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,635. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

