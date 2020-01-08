1,971 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 38.5% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.15. 3,749,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,189. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.17 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

