$163.11 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post $163.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $153.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $624.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $624.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $722.92 million, with estimates ranging from $705.70 million to $740.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $168.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

MPWR stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,058. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.95%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $918,977.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 293,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,566,649.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $827,962.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 365,686 shares in the company, valued at $65,084,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,056 shares of company stock worth $14,611,668 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

