13,790 Shares in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Bought by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 96.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth $241,000.

BCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

BCO stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.59. 168,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,137. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.85. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $94.61.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.08 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 102.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

