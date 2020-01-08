10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of TXG stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.98. 182,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,844. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $88.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.33 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,596,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,008,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

