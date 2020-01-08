$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.25. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCFS. JMP Securities lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE FCFS opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $72.43 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 98.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 14.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.