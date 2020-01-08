$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) to report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $274.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 22.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 337,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 12,562.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NWE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.36. The company had a trading volume of 139,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,850. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

