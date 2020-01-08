$1.20 EPS Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.23. Verint Systems posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.53. 15,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,275. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.