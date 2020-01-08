$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to post $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Integer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.16. Integer posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Integer will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Integer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

In related news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. Also, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $571,480.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,619,000 after buying an additional 133,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,329,000 after purchasing an additional 114,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 943,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,219,000 after purchasing an additional 172,758 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 51,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.45. 4,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,425. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. Integer has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

