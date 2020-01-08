0xcert (ZXC) Market Cap Achieves $326,330.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. 0xcert has a total market cap of $326,330.00 and $32,241.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.48 or 0.05903096 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025847 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034858 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001140 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

