-$0.95 EPS Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.88). Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($3.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.09% and a negative return on equity of 205.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million.

ADMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of ADMS stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,999. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $115.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 112,278 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 439,249 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 574,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

