$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings. Lazard also posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.38. 647,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lazard by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,305,000 after purchasing an additional 698,677 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Lazard by 36.1% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,967,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522,202 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 333.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 351,043 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 16.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,896,000 after purchasing an additional 188,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 48.3% in the second quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 409,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 133,599 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

