$0.91 EPS Expected for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. MAXIMUS reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $754.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.40 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,631. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. MAXIMUS has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

