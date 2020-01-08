$0.09 EPS Expected for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. Liberty Global reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Global.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 50.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,440,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,825,000 after buying an additional 2,483,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,147,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,940,000 after purchasing an additional 103,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,475,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,970,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,171,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,849,000. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.28. 1,554,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

