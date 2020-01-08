-$0.01 EPS Expected for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Novocure reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.86. The company had a trading volume of 29,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -115.76 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Novocure has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $98.70.

In other Novocure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $361,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $541,435.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,961.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,977 shares of company stock worth $45,771,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,218,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novocure by 436.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after purchasing an additional 665,321 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Novocure during the third quarter valued at about $42,825,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novocure by 1,994.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 483,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Novocure by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,357,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,064,000 after purchasing an additional 421,235 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

