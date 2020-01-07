Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 375 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 420 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 382.38.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

