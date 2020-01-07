Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Zumiez from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Zumiez from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. Zumiez has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $887.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,593,363.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $139,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 15.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 34.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,462 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

