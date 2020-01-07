Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) COO Sells $343,896.52 in Stock

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 9,922 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $343,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,156.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ZAYO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,361,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZAYO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zayo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

