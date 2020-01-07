Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company's shares have underperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s global expansion efforts, diversified business across sectors and industries, and decent M&A activities bode well for the long term. Further, the company’s capital deployment plan is impressive and will enhance shareholder value. However, mounting operating costs, particularly rise in compensation costs, remain a key near-term concern. As the company continues with its hiring spree, costs are likely to remain elevated. Additionally, the company remains exposed to unfavorable changes in the regulatory and political environment, and foreign exchange fluctuations owing to the global presence.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of MC stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Moelis & Co news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 87,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,997,641.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,641.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $173,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

