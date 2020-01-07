Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $190.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Honeywell has outperformed the industry. The company believes that strength in its defense, warehouse automation, process solutions and building technologies businesses as well as solid demand for its commercial fire products will boost revenues in the quarters ahead. Stronger sales volume, increased productivity and operational excellence initiatives are likely to improve its near-term profitability. The company is committed toward rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payouts and share buybacks. However, the stock looks overvalued compared with the industry. Given Honeywell’s extensive geographic presence, its business is subject to certain political, economic & geopolitical issues. It is experiencing softness in its productivity products business. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

HON has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.25.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.61. 3,002,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.69. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $134.32 and a 1 year high of $183.12. The company has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

