Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $43.07 on Friday. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $43.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.47.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

