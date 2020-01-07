Zacks Investment Research Upgrades America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “America Movil continues to witness strength across end markets coupled with innovative product offerings. With a steady surge in subscriber base, the company has strengthened its position in core markets. It is the only carrier to offer 4.5G networks in Brazil, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Austria with speed up to 10 times faster than 4G to enable subscribers to enjoy voice and video in high definition. America Movil’s constant efforts to augment its product portfolio with the acquisition of wireless spectrums are noteworthy. The company remains focused on its cost-cutting program, particularly in Latin America, which is expected to improve its profitability. However, stringent switching policy has led to customer churn in Central America, while Peru and Ecuador remain near-term concerns for America Movil.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of AMX opened at $16.16 on Friday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 177,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

