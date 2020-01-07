Zacks Investment Research Lowers IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC is a leading media and Internet company. It is organized into four segments: The Match Group, which consists of dating, education and fitness businesses with brands such as Match.com, OkCupid, Tinder, The Princeton Review and DailyBurn; Search & Applications, which includes brands such as About.com, Ask.com, Dictionary.com and Investopedia; Media, which consists of businesses such as Vimeo, Electus, The Daily Beast and CollegeHumor; and eCommerce, which includes HomeAdvisor and ShoeBuy. IAC’s brands and products are among the most recognized in the world reaching users in over 200 countries. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has offices worldwide. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IAC. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen set a $315.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Shares of IAC opened at $254.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $178.08 and a one year high of $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.61.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,928,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,755,000 after acquiring an additional 51,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

