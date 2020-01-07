Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to Hold

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BAMXF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $82.00. 705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.